12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 1:51pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares rose 17.7% to $2.99 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 74.5 million shares, making up 425.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.5 million.
  • Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock moved upwards by 11.46% to $10.4. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 371.3K shares, making up 75.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.8 million.
  • AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock increased by 9.88% to $6.67. The company's market cap stands at $75.7 million.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares rose 9.75% to $1.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 844.7K, which is 83.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.3 million.
  • Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock moved upwards by 9.19% to $5.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 72.2K, which is 48.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $393.3 million.
  • Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) shares moved upwards by 8.97% to $61.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 81.1K shares, making up 15.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
Losers

  • Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares decreased by 35.1% to $41.26 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares, making up 644.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock fell 7.9% to $0.31. The current volume of 435.5K shares is 28.4% of CooTek (Cayman)'s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
  • TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) stock fell 7.7% to $13.92. Trading volume for TDCX's stock is 65.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 19.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) stock declined by 7.42% to $5.35. As of 12:30 EST, Sono-Tek's stock is trading at a volume of 54.4K, which is 76.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.0 million.
  • NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) stock fell 6.24% to $4.06. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.
  ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock declined by 6.11% to $1.61. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 52.3K shares, making up 14.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

