12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2022 1:21pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) stock moved upwards by 14.1% to $7.38 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Opera's stock is trading at a volume of 181.6K, which is 113.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $849.7 million.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares moved upwards by 13.55% to $1.34. As of 12:30 EST, Summit Wireless's stock is trading at a volume of 82.7K, which is 32.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) shares moved upwards by 13.48% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $253.9 million.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ:GREE) stock moved upwards by 13.19% to $13.12. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 291.1K shares, making up 19.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $533.2 million.
  • Samsara (NYSE:IOT) stock increased by 12.15% to $20.3. The current volume of 894.9K shares is 44.5% of Samsara's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion.
  • Toast (NYSE:TOST) shares increased by 11.4% to $25.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.5 million, which is 106.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) stock fell 13.5% to $9.3 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 3.5 million shares is 413.8% of Harmonic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $954.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock declined by 8.69% to $13.04. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 139.9K shares, making up 19.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares fell 8.06% to $104.04. As of 12:30 EST, Fabrinet's stock is trading at a volume of 471.8K, which is 251.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares decreased by 7.75% to $59.48. As of 12:30 EST, Clearfield's stock is trading at a volume of 213.6K, which is 100.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $818.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) stock declined by 7.28% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.
  • Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares fell 6.14% to $83.95. As of 12:30 EST, Cirrus Logic's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 395.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

