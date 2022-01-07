10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) stock rose 9.1% to $49.9 during Friday's regular session. Franklin Covey's stock is trading at a volume of 66.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 130.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $712.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) stock rose 8.69% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $6.45. Trading volume for ReneSola's stock is 817.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 45.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.8 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock moved upwards by 6.63% to $12.56. Trading volume for Virgin Galactic Hldgs's stock is 9.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 84.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares rose 6.42% to $6.79. FTC Solar's stock is trading at a volume of 444.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 45.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $577.0 million.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) stock increased by 5.71% to $48.45. Trading volume for Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 64.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
-
Losers
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock fell 8.3% to $2.55 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 943.7K, which is 307.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.3 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares decreased by 7.24% to $0.66. As of 12:30 EST, ComSovereign Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 469.5K, which is 29.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.
- DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) shares declined by 6.57% to $18.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.8 million.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock fell 6.37% to $8.83. As of 12:30 EST, Aurora Innovation's stock is trading at a volume of 890.4K, which is 27.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.
