12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 12:56pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock rose 28.3% to $4.42 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 62.1 million, which is 5056.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.5 million.
  • GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) stock moved upwards by 13.04% to $4.89. The current volume of 763.4K shares is 159.2% of GreenBox POS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.3 million.
  • TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) shares moved upwards by 7.72% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $538.4 million.
  • VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares rose 7.64% to $9.01. Trading volume for VNET Group's stock is 889.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 56.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • CI&T (NYSE:CINT) shares increased by 7.6% to $11.68. The current volume of 53.7K shares is 12.0% of CI&T's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock moved upwards by 6.99% to $1.53. The current volume of 2.7 million shares is 23.2% of SeaChange International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.
Losers

  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares fell 17.5% to $16.89 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 115.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $448.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) shares fell 15.27% to $2.11. The current volume of 205.2K shares is 394.4% of AppTech Payments's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock declined by 12.38% to $2.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 13.4 million, which is 38.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $258.9 million.
  • Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock fell 7.51% to $0.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 209.1K, which is 67.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares decreased by 7.46% to $18.38. As of 12:30 EST, MagnaChip Semiconductor's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 232.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $854.0 million.
  • TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) stock fell 6.95% to $12.46. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

