12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock moved upwards by 19.7% to $2.94 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 5.5 million shares is 73.1% of Meta Materials's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $828.3 million.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares rose 17.2% to $5.42. The current volume of 80.7K shares is 84.0% of Intellicheck's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.5 million.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock moved upwards by 14.18% to $1.83. As of 12:30 EST, PaySign's stock is trading at a volume of 214.1K, which is 68.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.4 million.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares rose 14.03% to $16.74. Trading volume for Renren's stock is 98.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 31.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $402.0 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock increased by 13.99% to $19.22. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares, making up 88.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock increased by 10.77% to $5.55. Trading volume for Microvision's stock is 3.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 81.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $910.7 million.
Losers
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) stock decreased by 15.9% to $13.44 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Himax Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 9.1 million, which is 274.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares fell 10.37% to $3.2. Trading volume for Blackboxstocks's stock is 287.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 82.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) stock fell 9.17% to $480.81. As of 12:30 EST, MongoDB's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 144.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 billion.
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock fell 8.16% to $70.02. Trading volume for Confluent's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 53.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 billion.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock decreased by 7.98% to $22.04. Trading volume for Arqit Quantum's stock is 330.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 49.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) stock fell 7.92% to $12.45. As of 12:30 EST, Richardson Electronics's stock is trading at a volume of 185.4K, which is 177.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.0 million.
