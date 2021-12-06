11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) stock increased by 138.87% to $11.8 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 34.4 million, which is 82437.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stock increased by 21.32% to $2.48. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 158.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.8 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock increased by 19.52% to $0.53. Trading volume for Blue Hat Interactive's stock is 8.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 677.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock rose 10.22% to $27.28. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 62.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares rose 9.58% to $1.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 50.0K shares, making up 33.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.
- Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares moved upwards by 9.53% to $32.41. Trading volume for Autohome's stock is 686.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 79.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
Losers
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) stock declined by 16.97% to $2.74 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, TuanChe's stock is trading at a volume of 378.2K, which is 1009.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 million.
- Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) shares fell 16.08% to $2.35. Ucloudlink Group's stock is trading at a volume of 127.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 78.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock fell 11.59% to $8.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 178.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $422.6 million.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares declined by 9.7% to $1.77. Trading volume for Cuentas's stock is 60.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 60.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
- Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) shares fell 8.51% to $0.86. Phoenix New Media's stock is trading at a volume of 278.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 148.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million.
