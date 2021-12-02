 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 1:29pm   Comments
Share:
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares moved upwards by 13.71% to $8.04 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.8 million, which is 63.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
  • Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) stock rose 10.74% to $24.8. Trading volume for Clarivate's stock is 5.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 136.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion.
  • Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) stock moved upwards by 10.71% to $13.46. Trading volume for Yellow's stock is 578.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $690.4 million.
  • Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) stock moved upwards by 8.91% to $4.52. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 56.97% of Spire Globall's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.9 million.
  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) shares moved upwards by 7.98% to $21.64. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 78.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares moved upwards by 7.67% to $60.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 161.9K, which is 64.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  •  

Losers

  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares fell 15.03% to $1.3 during Thursday's regular session. Quhuo's stock is trading at a volume of 348.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 464.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares fell 13.37% to $1.62. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 300.88% of TOMI Environmental Solns's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares declined by 12.28% to $5.75. ReneSola's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 272.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.4 million.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares declined by 11.89% to $17.13. As of 12:30 EST, EHang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 297.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $949.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) stock fell 8.08% to $26.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (EH + CLVT)

40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
EHang Clocks 6.6% Revenue Growth In Q3, Cuts FY21 Revenue Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For December 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com