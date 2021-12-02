11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares moved upwards by 13.71% to $8.04 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.8 million, which is 63.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
- Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) stock rose 10.74% to $24.8. Trading volume for Clarivate's stock is 5.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 136.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion.
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) stock moved upwards by 10.71% to $13.46. Trading volume for Yellow's stock is 578.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $690.4 million.
- Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) stock moved upwards by 8.91% to $4.52. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 56.97% of Spire Globall's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.9 million.
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) shares moved upwards by 7.98% to $21.64. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 78.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares moved upwards by 7.67% to $60.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 161.9K, which is 64.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares fell 15.03% to $1.3 during Thursday's regular session. Quhuo's stock is trading at a volume of 348.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 464.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares fell 13.37% to $1.62. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 300.88% of TOMI Environmental Solns's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares declined by 12.28% to $5.75. ReneSola's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 272.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.4 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares declined by 11.89% to $17.13. As of 12:30 EST, EHang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 297.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $949.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
