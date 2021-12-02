11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock increased by 12.15% to $222.16 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Okta's stock is 2.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 201.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock rose 11.72% to $0.75. CooTek (Cayman)'s stock is trading at a volume of 8.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2695.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million.
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock rose 10.44% to $77.93. As of 12:30 EST, Confluent's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 97.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 billion.
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) shares moved upwards by 8.37% to $8.21. Trading volume for Sabre's stock is 5.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 77.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) stock moved upwards by 7.63% to $16.36. Trading volume for ON24's stock is 900.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 111.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $778.2 million.
- Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD) stock rose 7.18% to $16.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
Losers
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares declined by 12.41% to $29.64 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.0 million shares, making up 475.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares declined by 11.12% to $1.12. As of 12:30 EST, Aurora Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 608.4K, which is 108.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.6 million.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares declined by 9.82% to $3.12. The current volume of 76.8K shares is 36.32% of Intrusion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million.
- Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) shares fell 8.59% to $8.99. Aeva Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 192.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) stock declined by 7.66% to $7.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $685.0 million.
