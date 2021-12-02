 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 1:30pm   Comments
Share:
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock increased by 12.15% to $222.16 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Okta's stock is 2.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 201.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock rose 11.72% to $0.75. CooTek (Cayman)'s stock is trading at a volume of 8.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2695.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million.
  • Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock rose 10.44% to $77.93. As of 12:30 EST, Confluent's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 97.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 billion.
  • Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) shares moved upwards by 8.37% to $8.21. Trading volume for Sabre's stock is 5.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 77.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) stock moved upwards by 7.63% to $16.36. Trading volume for ON24's stock is 900.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 111.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $778.2 million.
  • Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD) stock rose 7.18% to $16.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares declined by 12.41% to $29.64 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.0 million shares, making up 475.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares declined by 11.12% to $1.12. As of 12:30 EST, Aurora Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 608.4K, which is 108.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.6 million.
  • Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares declined by 9.82% to $3.12. The current volume of 76.8K shares is 36.32% of Intrusion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million.
  • Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) shares fell 8.59% to $8.99. Aeva Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 192.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) stock declined by 7.66% to $7.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $685.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AI + AEVA)

40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Looking Into C3.ai's Return On Capital Employed
Analysts Slash Price Targets On C3.ai Post Q2 Results
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For December 1, 2021
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com