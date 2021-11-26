Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock rose 2.89% to $2.49 during Friday's regular session. Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares moved upwards by 2.87% to $7.86. Trading volume for Vericity's stock is 442 as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.9 million.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock moved upwards by 1.91% to $127.43. Trupanion's stock is trading at a volume of 116.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock increased by 1.86% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock rose 1.36% to $2.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.3K, which is 2.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAM) stock rose 0.64% to $25.03.

(NASDAQ:BHFAM) stock rose 0.64% to $25.03.

Losers

Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) shares fell 9.04% to $97.72 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Reinsurance Group's stock is 598.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 124.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock fell 7.27% to $4.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.2 million, which is 223.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) shares declined by 6.49% to $7.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 146.6K shares, making up 28.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) shares fell 6.24% to $212.02. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1K shares, making up 22.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.8 million.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares decreased by 5.68% to $3.58. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 49.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares decreased by 5.17% to $4.5. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 109.7K shares, making up 36.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.

