12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) shares rose 10.35% to $49.75 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 374.2K shares, making up 193.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares moved upwards by 9.08% to $10.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 11.8 million, which is 238.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock increased by 7.32% to $41.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 49.1 million, which is 132.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.9 billion.
  • Cato (NYSE:CATO) shares rose 6.11% to $16.14. Cato's stock is trading at a volume of 153.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 140.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) shares increased by 6.05% to $202.4. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 105.5K shares, making up 66.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
  • Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock increased by 5.82% to $40.49. The current volume of 5.5 million shares is 55.48% of Las Vegas Sands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $30.9 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) shares fell 16.23% to $3.46 during Monday's regular session. Aspen Group's stock is trading at a volume of 235.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 191.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.4 million.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock fell 15.88% to $20.24. Niu Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 397.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares decreased by 13.65% to $3.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 711.2K, which is 41.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock fell 13.56% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $76.0 million.
  • Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares fell 12.83% to $21.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares declined by 12.65% to $0.38. The current volume of 54.5 million shares is 59.23% of Meten Holding Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

