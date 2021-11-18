12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Macy's (NYSE:M) shares increased by 21.98% to $37.62 during Thursday's regular session. Macy's's stock is trading at a volume of 65.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 354.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) shares moved upwards by 16.74% to $58.97. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares moved upwards by 14.06% to $4.46. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 164.5% of Dogness (Intl)'s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $141.8 million.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares moved upwards by 12.56% to $2.15. The current volume of 101.8K shares is 160.25% of Bright Scholar Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.4 million.
- Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) stock rose 12.46% to $7.76. The current volume of 199.7K shares is 387.54% of Universal Technical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares moved upwards by 12.02% to $19.38. The current volume of 406.3K shares is 173.92% of Arco Platform's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
-
Losers
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) stock fell 17.05% to $10.14 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Vipshop Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 20.5 million, which is 212.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares declined by 15.07% to $124.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.7 billion.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock declined by 13.8% to $9.31. Canoo's stock is trading at a volume of 7.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 164.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock fell 10.42% to $1.55. As of 12:30 EST, Greenlane Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 94.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Original BARK (NYSE:BARK) shares decreased by 9.85% to $5.59. As of 12:30 EST, Original BARK's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 151.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $960.9 million.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares fell 9.78% to $0.63. The current volume of 760.6K shares is 136.25% of Tarena International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers