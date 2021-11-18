 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares rose 21.47% to $3.54 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.7 million shares, making up 557.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $603.7 million.
  • ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares rose 20.52% to $1.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 695.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares rose 13.55% to $8.04. Trading volume for Rekor Systems's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 85.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $353.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares rose 10.11% to $322.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 51.5 million shares, making up 165.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $805.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) stock increased by 7.78% to $22.84. As of 12:30 EST, i3 Verticals's stock is trading at a volume of 350.8K, which is 200.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $502.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) shares rose 7.14% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $67.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  •  

Losers

  • Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares decreased by 30.64% to $10.59 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Amtech Systems's stock is 634.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 606.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $150.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock fell 15.05% to $17.17. Maxeon Solar Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 238.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $758.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares fell 14.35% to $7.7. Lantronix's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 537.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.6 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares decreased by 12.74% to $10.64.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares decreased by 12.69% to $6.33. The current volume of 5.0 million shares is 479.0% of SPI Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $151.0 million.
  • QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares fell 12.59% to $6.74. The current volume of 340.0K shares is 596.2% of QuickLogic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $79.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ASYS + ALPP)

Mid-Day Market Update: Macy's Surges After Q3 Results; Amtech Systems Shares Plunge
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; Kohl's Earnings Top Expectations
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Amtech Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com