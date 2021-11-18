12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares rose 21.47% to $3.54 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.7 million shares, making up 557.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $603.7 million.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares rose 20.52% to $1.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 695.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares rose 13.55% to $8.04. Trading volume for Rekor Systems's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 85.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $353.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares rose 10.11% to $322.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 51.5 million shares, making up 165.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $805.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) stock increased by 7.78% to $22.84. As of 12:30 EST, i3 Verticals's stock is trading at a volume of 350.8K, which is 200.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $502.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) shares rose 7.14% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $67.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares decreased by 30.64% to $10.59 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Amtech Systems's stock is 634.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 606.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $150.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock fell 15.05% to $17.17. Maxeon Solar Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 238.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $758.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares fell 14.35% to $7.7. Lantronix's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 537.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.6 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares decreased by 12.74% to $10.64.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares decreased by 12.69% to $6.33. The current volume of 5.0 million shares is 479.0% of SPI Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $151.0 million.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares fell 12.59% to $6.74. The current volume of 340.0K shares is 596.2% of QuickLogic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $79.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
