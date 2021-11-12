12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) stock increased by 30.04% to $2.77 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 238.17% of SOC Telemed's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares rose 18.63% to $13.05. Trading volume for Beyond Air's stock is 798.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 164.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $312.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) stock rose 13.56% to $16.58. Trading volume for Apyx Medical's stock is 104.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 116.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) stock increased by 13.24% to $14.48. The company's market cap stands at $497.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) stock increased by 11.91% to $5.54. The current volume of 193.2K shares is 244.91% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $79.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock moved upwards by 11.82% to $0.81. Trading volume for Sundial Growers's stock is 520.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 601.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock declined by 40.31% to $1.75 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.3 million, which is 1012.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock declined by 21.04% to $1.43. Trading volume for Aditxt's stock is 7.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 118.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
- Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) shares declined by 19.61% to $17.22. Trading volume for Rapid Micro Biosystems's stock is 92.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 64.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $707.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) stock declined by 18.28% to $7.2. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 614.41% of SELLAS Life Sciences Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares fell 13.64% to $20.3. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 254.11% of Iovance Biotherapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) stock declined by 13.2% to $11.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
