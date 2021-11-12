 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) stock moved upwards by 42.84% to $9.4 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 59.1 million, which is 46466.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $183.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares rose 18.14% to $4.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 993.1K, which is 454.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock rose 13.45% to $22.35. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) stock increased by 11.42% to $6.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.0 million, which is 248.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $572.1 million.
  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock moved upwards by 10.8% to $26.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 34.2 million, which is 910.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares increased by 9.4% to $9.07. As of 12:30 EST, Lantronix's stock is trading at a volume of 256.7K, which is 106.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
    

Losers

  • Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) shares declined by 21.03% to $32.6 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 363.97% of Jamf Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares declined by 19.13% to $9.39. WM Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 643.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) stock fell 14.86% to $4.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 118.4K, which is 430.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares decreased by 14.66% to $6.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 307.3K shares, making up 426.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $112.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • ironSource (NYSE:IS) stock fell 11.11% to $11.05. Trading volume for ironSource's stock is 5.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 313.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock decreased by 10.26% to $8.93. Trading volume for AudioEye's stock is 82.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 81.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

