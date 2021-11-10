12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) shares rose 27.05% to $296.85 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares, making up 413.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) stock rose 26.28% to $31.9. PDF Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 413.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 451.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) stock increased by 19.33% to $57.52. SailPoint Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 566.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares moved upwards by 18.27% to $69.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.0 million, which is 235.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock rose 18.0% to $32.16. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 507.8K shares, making up 132.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock increased by 14.43% to $5.04. Pixelworks's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 64.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock decreased by 13.55% to $2.49 during Wednesday's regular session. Summit Wireless's stock is trading at a volume of 403.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 129.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock declined by 12.37% to $138.28. Trading volume for Affirm Holdings's stock is 10.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 78.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) stock decreased by 12.14% to $5.17. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 1255.91% of Daktronics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.7 million.
- Model N (NYSE:MODN) shares fell 11.82% to $32.54. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 451.4K shares, making up 320.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) shares decreased by 11.55% to $9.77. As of 12:30 EST, Airgain's stock is trading at a volume of 85.3K, which is 144.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) stock fell 11.35% to $35.02. The current volume of 191.1K shares is 175.28% of ScanSource's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $894.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
