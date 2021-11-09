 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) shares rose 57.23% to $3.58 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.4 million, which is 7782.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.5 million.
  • The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) stock moved upwards by 14.79% to $15.75. As of 12:30 EST, The RealReal's stock is trading at a volume of 9.0 million, which is 291.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares rose 14.58% to $13.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.3 million, which is 351.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $874.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) stock rose 13.26% to $13.92. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock rose 13.0% to $7.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 26.6 million, which is 103.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares rose 11.71% to $2.29. Boqii Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1060.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) shares decreased by 32.65% to $5.57 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $616.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) stock decreased by 19.24% to $6.72. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares, making up 311.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $752.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) stock decreased by 18.67% to $4.21. As of 12:30 EST, Kandi Technologies Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million, which is 400.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $319.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock decreased by 15.2% to $15.96. Trading volume for Newegg Commerce's stock is 3.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 303.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
  • Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares declined by 10.39% to $22.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fell 9.96% to $1047.14. The current volume of 34.9 million shares is 161.39% of Tesla's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 trillion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

