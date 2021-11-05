12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares rose 24.61% to $20.56 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.1 million.
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) shares increased by 22.0% to $95.26. As of 12:30 EST, Shake Shack's stock is trading at a volume of 6.8 million, which is 938.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock moved upwards by 15.66% to $23.33. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.4 million shares, making up 317.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock moved upwards by 15.16% to $0.58. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 128.4 million shares, making up 177.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million.
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock rose 14.52% to $4.18. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares increased by 14.47% to $9.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 13.7 million, which is 357.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares decreased by 33.91% to $56.88 during Friday's regular session. Peloton Interactive's stock is trading at a volume of 56.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 775.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) stock declined by 16.32% to $35.8. Universal Electronics's stock is trading at a volume of 208.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 366.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $482.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) shares fell 13.46% to $12.03. Trading volume for Tenneco's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 278.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $986.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock decreased by 11.73% to $1.43. Trading volume for Xcel Brands's stock is 615.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares decreased by 8.41% to $4.14. Dogness (Intl)'s stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 877.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.6 million.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares fell 8.3% to $6.62. Workhorse Group's stock is trading at a volume of 15.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 186.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $820.6 million.
