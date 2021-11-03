 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
Gainers

  • iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) stock moved upwards by 52.78% to $117.34 during Wednesday's regular session. iRhythm Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1065.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock rose 33.56% to $7.72. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.6 million shares, making up 1100.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $582.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) stock increased by 17.93% to $7.89. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 329.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shares rose 17.65% to $53.02. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 360.38% of Glaukos's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) stock moved upwards by 15.47% to $39.62. FIGS's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 133.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
  • Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) stock increased by 15.18% to $42.62. The current volume of 915.5K shares is 117.5% of Owens & Minor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) shares fell 18.86% to $5.51 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Nutriband's stock is 323.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 18.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) stock declined by 17.24% to $12.53. Trading volume for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's stock is 7.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 274.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock fell 17.2% to $12.97. The current volume of 145.9 million shares is 570.24% of Ocugen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares fell 16.52% to $4.5. As of 12:30 EST, Bone Biologics's stock is trading at a volume of 319.7K, which is 48.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
  • Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock declined by 14.96% to $6.2. As of 12:30 EST, Evaxion Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 67.5K, which is 75.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.0 million.
  • Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) stock decreased by 14.79% to $19.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $524.6 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

