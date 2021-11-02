12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares rose 43.61% to $2.02 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.8 million shares, making up 18846.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock moved upwards by 17.88% to $6.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.8 million, which is 1497.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.1 million.
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) stock rose 15.3% to $25.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 17.9 million, which is 306.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Under Armour (NYSE:UA) shares moved upwards by 13.87% to $21.67. As of 12:30 EST, Under Armour's stock is trading at a volume of 8.4 million, which is 297.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares moved upwards by 8.78% to $16.47. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 147.87% of CarParts.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $860.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares rose 7.14% to $4.65. The current volume of 722.0K shares is 164.91% of Oriental Culture Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.0 million.
Losers
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock declined by 46.0% to $33.9 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 43.6 million, which is 2702.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Luby's (NYSE:LUB) stock declined by 42.14% to $2.96. As of 12:30 EST, Luby's's stock is trading at a volume of 285.4K, which is 411.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.5 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares declined by 22.16% to $1.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 11.8 million, which is 782.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock decreased by 14.82% to $12.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 9.0 million, which is 451.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $765.8 million.
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) shares declined by 11.17% to $50.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 190.7K, which is 127.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $731.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) stock decreased by 10.26% to $20.25. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares, making up 360.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
