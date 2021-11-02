 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 12:57pm   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares rose 43.61% to $2.02 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.8 million shares, making up 18846.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock moved upwards by 17.88% to $6.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.8 million, which is 1497.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.1 million.
  • Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) stock rose 15.3% to $25.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 17.9 million, which is 306.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Under Armour (NYSE:UA) shares moved upwards by 13.87% to $21.67. As of 12:30 EST, Under Armour's stock is trading at a volume of 8.4 million, which is 297.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares moved upwards by 8.78% to $16.47. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 147.87% of CarParts.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $860.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares rose 7.14% to $4.65. The current volume of 722.0K shares is 164.91% of Oriental Culture Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock declined by 46.0% to $33.9 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 43.6 million, which is 2702.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Luby's (NYSE:LUB) stock declined by 42.14% to $2.96. As of 12:30 EST, Luby's's stock is trading at a volume of 285.4K, which is 411.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.5 million.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares declined by 22.16% to $1.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 11.8 million, which is 782.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock decreased by 14.82% to $12.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 9.0 million, which is 451.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $765.8 million.
  • TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) shares declined by 11.17% to $50.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 190.7K, which is 127.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $731.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) stock decreased by 10.26% to $20.25. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares, making up 360.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (BLMN + CHGG)

Expert Ratings For Chegg
Mid-Day Market Update: Avis Budget Surges After Q3 Results; Chegg Shares Plunge
51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Bloomin' Brands Shares Plunge On Q3 Revenue Miss, Grim Outlook
Why Chegg Shares Are Falling
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Pfizer Boosts FY21 Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com