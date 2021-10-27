12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares rose 27.35% to $220.91 during Wednesday's regular session. Enphase Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 8.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 450.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares moved upwards by 17.52% to $182.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 391.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock rose 16.32% to $5.06. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 128.0 million shares, making up 690.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $380.6 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares moved upwards by 13.74% to $1.2. Trading volume for CooTek (Cayman)'s stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 643.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares increased by 11.5% to $1.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 62.2 million, which is 3186.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares increased by 9.54% to $58.63. As of 12:30 EST, JinkoSolar Holding Co's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 84.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
Losers
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares fell 19.15% to $1.28 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for My Size's stock is 11.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 275.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
- Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) stock fell 16.8% to $43.56. As of 12:30 EST, Agilysys's stock is trading at a volume of 178.9K, which is 255.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) shares decreased by 10.87% to $97.91. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.6 million shares, making up 261.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares fell 10.67% to $1.22. The current volume of 6.8 million shares is 55.4% of Powerbridge Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $68.3 million.
- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) stock decreased by 10.52% to $8.59.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares fell 9.9% to $1.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 15.8 million, which is 63.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.5 million.
