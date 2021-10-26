12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock moved upwards by 75.0% to $2.03 during Tuesday's regular session. My Size's stock is trading at a volume of 164.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 115576.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares moved upwards by 40.11% to $6.24. The company's market cap stands at $962.7 million.
- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) shares increased by 10.17% to $8.77.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares rose 9.55% to $24.54. The company's market cap stands at $300.8 million.
- Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) stock moved upwards by 9.32% to $3.39. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 106.4K shares, making up 537.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.0 million.
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares rose 8.8% to $30.77. As of 12:30 EST, Marqeta's stock is trading at a volume of 7.0 million, which is 324.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 billion.
Losers
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock decreased by 35.34% to $4.63 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 95.9 million, which is 577.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $348.2 million.
- CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) stock fell 19.67% to $60.81. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 401.2% of CommVault Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock fell 16.91% to $1.77. Trading volume for Vislink Technologies's stock is 10.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 471.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.9 million.
- Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) stock declined by 15.0% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.8 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock decreased by 13.75% to $1.96. Exela Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 53.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 223.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.4 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock decreased by 13.34% to $0.88. Trading volume for Inpixon's stock is 4.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 212.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.4 million.
