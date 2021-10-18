 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares increased by 17.85% to $2.64 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Evolving Systems's stock is 5.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 9332.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
  • Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) stock moved upwards by 14.86% to $64.35. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 9.76% to $30.57. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.6 million shares, making up 143.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock moved upwards by 8.06% to $52.84. Trading volume for Marathon Digital Holdings's stock is 15.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 165.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
  • Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares moved upwards by 7.27% to $157.41. The current volume of 15.9 million shares is 139.61% of Affirm Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 billion.
  • Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock moved upwards by 7.03% to $9.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 95.7K, which is 21.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock decreased by 36.85% to $5.33 during Monday's regular session. Communications Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 163.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.7 million.
  • Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock declined by 15.75% to $9.2. Trading volume for Latch's stock is 2.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 238.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares fell 8.98% to $1.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 144.0K, which is 59.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.7 million.
  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock fell 8.7% to $9.88. The company's market cap stands at $170.4 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares declined by 8.49% to $1.02. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 119.68% of Cemtrex's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
  • TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) shares declined by 7.86% to $22.99. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

