12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) shares increased by 24.14% to $5.59 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Xiaobai Maimai's stock is trading at a volume of 952.1K, which is 384.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.9 million.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares increased by 21.85% to $0.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 21.5 million, which is 333.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.9 million.
- XP (NASDAQ:XP) shares rose 9.29% to $37.27. XP's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 253.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 billion.
- Dragon Victory Intl (NASDAQ:LYL) shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $1.6. Dragon Victory Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 244.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 174.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock rose 7.21% to $0.69. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 734.0K shares, making up 43.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.0 million.
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares rose 6.26% to $48.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 32.2 million, which is 118.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $197.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) shares fell 13.28% to $18.42 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Investar Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 70.2K, which is 286.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $192.0 million.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock fell 12.35% to $64.7. The current volume of 16.3 million shares is 291.49% of Futu Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion.
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) stock decreased by 6.61% to $0.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 319.3K, which is 94.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.
- AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) shares fell 5.44% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $982.4 million.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock fell 5.4% to $7.74. The current volume of 17.6 million shares is 209.14% of UP Fintech Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) shares fell 5.23% to $9.61. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/
-
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers