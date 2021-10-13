 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) shares moved upwards by 24.44% to $5.6 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 590.9K shares is 2893.43% of Sono-Tek's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares moved upwards by 18.07% to $1.06. Trading volume for Cemtrex's stock is 870.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 28.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) stock rose 16.38% to $50.99. Trading volume for SMART Glb Hldgs's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 443.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares rose 12.49% to $2.48. Trading volume for Mercurity Fintech Holding's stock is 309.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 113.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
  • MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock increased by 10.34% to $1.6. MICT's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 74.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.3 million.
  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares rose 7.99% to $28.64. As of 12:30 EST, Agora's stock is trading at a volume of 299.0K, which is 26.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock decreased by 20.07% to $12.0 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.9 million.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock decreased by 8.14% to $13.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) shares decreased by 6.06% to $8.15. The company's market cap stands at $53.7 million.
  • CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares declined by 5.89% to $26.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.0 million.
  • PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) shares decreased by 5.67% to $34.87. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 201.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 billion.
  • Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) shares declined by 5.42% to $8.64. The current volume of 158.3K shares is 82.38% of Neonode's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $99.5 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

