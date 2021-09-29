12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock increased by 22.36% to $2.9 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 77.9 million shares is 21650.59% of NuCana's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.2 million.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock moved upwards by 17.14% to $20.12. As of 12:30 EST, Regencell Bioscience's stock is trading at a volume of 130.8K, which is 13.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.4 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares rose 15.44% to $9.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.0 million.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares moved upwards by 13.89% to $1.01. The current volume of 9.7 million shares is 136.76% of Progenity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.6 million.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock increased by 10.92% to $2.64. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 735.2K shares, making up 137.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock rose 9.39% to $0.61. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.8 million shares, making up 198.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.9 million.
Losers
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares decreased by 20.37% to $41.77 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Editas Medicine's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million, which is 344.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares fell 18.63% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares fell 13.29% to $6.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 56.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) shares declined by 13.25% to $12.85. Trading volume for Altimmune's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 70.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $510.1 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares fell 9.98% to $3.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 625.1K, which is 32.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million.
- Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) stock decreased by 9.72% to $29.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers