 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock increased by 22.36% to $2.9 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 77.9 million shares is 21650.59% of NuCana's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.2 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock moved upwards by 17.14% to $20.12. As of 12:30 EST, Regencell Bioscience's stock is trading at a volume of 130.8K, which is 13.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.4 million.
  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares rose 15.44% to $9.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.0 million.
  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares moved upwards by 13.89% to $1.01. The current volume of 9.7 million shares is 136.76% of Progenity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.6 million.
  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock increased by 10.92% to $2.64. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 735.2K shares, making up 137.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock rose 9.39% to $0.61. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.8 million shares, making up 198.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares decreased by 20.37% to $41.77 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Editas Medicine's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million, which is 344.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares fell 18.63% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares fell 13.29% to $6.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 56.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
  • Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) shares declined by 13.25% to $12.85. Trading volume for Altimmune's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 70.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $510.1 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares fell 9.98% to $3.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 625.1K, which is 32.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million.
  • Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) stock decreased by 9.72% to $29.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (ALT + BPTS)

33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
H.C. Wainwright Sees Buying Opportunity In This Biotech Stock Sell Off
See Why Altimmune Stock Plunged After Obesity Trial Data
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eisai, Biogen Pursue Approval Of Second Alzheimer's Treatment; Sanofi Changes mRNA Strategy; GSK Subsidiary To Develop Long-Acting HIV Preventive
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com