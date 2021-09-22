11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock increased by 17.88% to $2.9 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 13.5 million, which is 112.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $741.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares increased by 13.87% to $40.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 9.6 million, which is 603.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock rose 11.92% to $14.55. Trading volume for Aterian's stock is 47.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 277.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $561.2 million.
- Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares increased by 11.03% to $7.95. The current volume of 642.8K shares is 102.68% of Electric Last Mile Solns's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $986.0 million.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares rose 9.22% to $23.68. Trading volume for PLBY Group's stock is 446.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 43.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $966.1 million.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock moved upwards by 8.53% to $2.06. Trading volume for New Oriental Education's stock is 36.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 45.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
Losers
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock fell 9.77% to $7.39 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 14.4 million, which is 152.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $915.9 million.
- European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) shares decreased by 7.9% to $28.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $878.6 million.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDIP) stock fell 7.39% to $22.2.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares decreased by 6.78% to $8.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.6 million.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares decreased by 6.45% to $94.42. As of 12:30 EST, Peloton Interactive's stock is trading at a volume of 8.5 million, which is 118.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 billion.
