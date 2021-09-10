 Skip to main content

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) shares increased by 52.65% to $47.81 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Echo Global Logistics's stock is 2.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1505.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares increased by 10.65% to $28.76. Trading volume for Euroseas's stock is 320.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 388.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.3 million.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares increased by 9.36% to $6.89. Trading volume for Acacia Research's stock is 638.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 219.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.7 million.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock rose 8.91% to $2.81. Trading volume for SOS's stock is 49.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 382.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $525.7 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out today.
  • REV Group (NYSE:REVG) stock increased by 8.89% to $16.65. Trading volume for REV Group's stock is 610.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 123.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) stock moved upwards by 7.66% to $9.13. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 222.8K shares, making up 140.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock fell 7.29% to $14.89 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 303.7K shares is 117.58% of Urban-gro's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $156.5 million.
  • Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) stock fell 7.26% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $67.2 million.
  • Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) shares fell 7.09% to $24.51. As of 12:30 EST, Clarivate's stock is trading at a volume of 11.0 million, which is 207.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 billion.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock decreased by 6.11% to $16.34. Trading volume for Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is 153.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 109.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.4 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

