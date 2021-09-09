12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares moved upwards by 33.71% to $4.68 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 8526.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.6 million.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock increased by 20.14% to $11.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares increased by 15.45% to $13.22. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 191.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $579.6 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock rose 13.34% to $10.11. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 31.31% of Aehr Test Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.3 million.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares rose 12.49% to $2.65. As of 12:30 EST, PaySign's stock is trading at a volume of 587.1K, which is 207.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.7 million.
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares moved upwards by 10.64% to $64.98. The current volume of 939.0K shares is 64.3% of Confluent's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 billion.
Losers
- Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) shares decreased by 23.87% to $39.27 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares declined by 12.8% to $21.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.5 million.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares decreased by 11.36% to $4.45. Trading volume for Intrusion's stock is 328.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 19.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares fell 10.76% to $3.19. Trading volume for Xunlei's stock is 981.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 222.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.8 million.
- TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) stock declined by 5.98% to $66.2. As of 12:30 EST, TaskUs's stock is trading at a volume of 376.1K, which is 53.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
- BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares declined by 4.88% to $54.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 117.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
