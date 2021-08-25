12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock rose 100.19% to $30.63 during Wednesday's regular session. Regencell Bioscience's stock is trading at a volume of 8.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1503.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.3 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares rose 81.31% to $3.59. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 117.7 million shares, making up 53392.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.7 million.
- Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) stock moved upwards by 16.27% to $13.93. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 559.3K shares, making up 886.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $155.7 million.
- BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares increased by 15.4% to $53.65. Trading volume for BioLife Solutions's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 660.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares increased by 11.84% to $5.95. Flexion Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 141.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $299.2 million.
- Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) shares moved upwards by 11.69% to $5.54. The current volume of 389.7K shares is 10.33% of Dyadic International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $155.5 million.
Losers
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares declined by 23.27% to $90.42 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Cassava Sciences's stock is 19.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 459.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) stock declined by 19.85% to $7.23. The company's market cap stands at $815.1 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares declined by 10.56% to $13.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 685.8K, which is 15.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $638.1 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares fell 9.18% to $5.94. Bio-Path Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 135.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
- Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) stock fell 8.71% to $20.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock fell 8.42% to $1.85. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 492.4K shares, making up 115.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.4 million.
