9 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares moved upwards by 15.34% to $21.5 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for 360 DigiTech's stock is 4.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 93.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) stock moved upwards by 11.61% to $5.67. The current volume of 139.2K shares is 25.76% of X Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.3 million.
- LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) stock increased by 10.47% to $8.06. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 102.98% of LexinFintech Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares increased by 10.3% to $14.67. The current volume of 8.4 million shares is 89.99% of UP Fintech Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares rose 10.24% to $100.95. Futu Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 145.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 billion.
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares moved upwards by 9.94% to $4.39. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock fell 10.08% to $0.92 during Tuesday's regular session. Greenpro Capital's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 136.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
- Oconee Federal Finl (NASDAQ:OFED) stock decreased by 7.88% to $21.65. The company's market cap stands at $121.2 million.
- Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares fell 5.83% to $3.72. Siebert Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 414.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.3 million.
