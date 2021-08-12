12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock rose 43.08% to $24.73 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for ExOne's stock is 8.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1657.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $549.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) shares increased by 11.03% to $21.98. As of 12:30 EST, First Advantage's stock is trading at a volume of 935.7K, which is 156.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock moved upwards by 10.61% to $11.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 787.8K, which is 502.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock increased by 10.08% to $41.28. Trading volume for AZEK Co's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) stock rose 7.52% to $74.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares rose 5.71% to $9.43. The current volume of 600.1K shares is 1183.44% of voxeljet's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) stock decreased by 18.01% to $11.87 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Atlas Technical's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 403.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.6 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares decreased by 15.84% to $3.03. The current volume of 462.8K shares is 45.3% of Energy Focus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares decreased by 13.82% to $23.15. As of 12:30 EST, Stem's stock is trading at a volume of 4.2 million, which is 148.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock declined by 9.31% to $10.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock decreased by 8.2% to $4.37. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 415.7K, which is 224.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares fell 8.1% to $2.9. As of 12:30 EST, SOS's stock is trading at a volume of 6.7 million, which is 41.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $541.7 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers