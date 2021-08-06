12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) shares increased by 13.29% to $6.39 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 100.69% of Yellow's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:34 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock moved upwards by 12.38% to $1.18. As of 12:34 EST, BEST's stock is trading at a volume of 20.1 million, which is 359.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.0 million.
- NL Industries (NYSE:NL) shares moved upwards by 10.51% to $6.55. As of 12:34 EST, NL Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 92.8K, which is 304.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) shares increased by 9.6% to $4.68. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 309.6K shares, making up 63.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $255.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock rose 9.39% to $3.64. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 271.6K shares, making up 22.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) shares increased by 8.49% to $19.66. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 682.4K shares, making up 90.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) stock declined by 9.44% to $35.95 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $450.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock fell 9.13% to $48.58. The current volume of 6.5 million shares is 94.76% of Sunrun's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:34 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares fell 9.01% to $2.27. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares, making up 31.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $204.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) stock decreased by 7.59% to $76.94. Trading volume for Albany Intl's stock is 303.8K as of 12:34 EST. This is 282.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares decreased by 7.26% to $6.52. Trading volume for NN's stock is 154.2K as of 12:34 EST. This is 50.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) shares fell 7.12% to $14.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.8 million.
