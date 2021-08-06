 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) shares increased by 13.29% to $6.39 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 100.69% of Yellow's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:34 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock moved upwards by 12.38% to $1.18. As of 12:34 EST, BEST's stock is trading at a volume of 20.1 million, which is 359.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.0 million.
  • NL Industries (NYSE:NL) shares moved upwards by 10.51% to $6.55. As of 12:34 EST, NL Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 92.8K, which is 304.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) shares increased by 9.6% to $4.68. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 309.6K shares, making up 63.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $255.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock rose 9.39% to $3.64. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 271.6K shares, making up 22.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
  • Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) shares increased by 8.49% to $19.66. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 682.4K shares, making up 90.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) stock declined by 9.44% to $35.95 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $450.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock fell 9.13% to $48.58. The current volume of 6.5 million shares is 94.76% of Sunrun's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:34 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares fell 9.01% to $2.27. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares, making up 31.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $204.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) stock decreased by 7.59% to $76.94. Trading volume for Albany Intl's stock is 303.8K as of 12:34 EST. This is 282.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares decreased by 7.26% to $6.52. Trading volume for NN's stock is 154.2K as of 12:34 EST. This is 50.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) shares fell 7.12% to $14.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.8 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BEST + AIN)

55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Look Into BEST's Debt
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com