12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) stock moved upwards by 26.12% to $19.55 during Tuesday's regular session. Hollysys Automation Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 698.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) stock increased by 18.57% to $10.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 3.0 million, which is 448.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares moved upwards by 15.26% to $297.07. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 299.09% of SolarEdge Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) stock increased by 10.54% to $292.92. Gartner's stock is trading at a volume of 878.7K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 132.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock rose 9.82% to $3.12. Exela Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 43.7 million shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 70.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.6 million.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) shares rose 9.38% to $14.33. The current volume of 319.6K shares is 180.6% of Bel Fuse's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares fell 17.3% to $179.88 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 845.8K, which is 270.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock fell 17.01% to $6.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 3.4 million, which is 96.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.7 million.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares fell 16.9% to $5.51. As of 12:35 EST, Kopin's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million, which is 205.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $502.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) stock fell 16.67% to $5.4. Intevac's stock is trading at a volume of 227.2K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 116.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) stock declined by 16.41% to $51.91. As of 12:35 EST, Clear Secure's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 119.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock declined by 11.75% to $47.77. Ultra Clean Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 235.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

