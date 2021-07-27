11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL) stock increased by 5.31% to $19.29 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million.
- Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) shares increased by 4.93% to $9.08. The company's market cap stands at $160.9 million.
- Esquire Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESQ) stock rose 4.69% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $22.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.
- Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) shares rose 4.5% to $25.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock declined by 14.53% to $3.81 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Jiayin Gr's stock is 171.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.9 million.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock declined by 14.46% to $4.33. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 588.2K shares, making up 68.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock declined by 13.68% to $99.65. Trading volume for Futu Holdings's stock is 11.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 233.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 billion.
- Dragon Victory (NASDAQ:LYL) shares decreased by 12.8% to $1.3. The current volume of 231.3K shares is 46.15% of Dragon Victory's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares decreased by 12.0% to $14.68. Trading volume for UP Fintech Holding's stock is 7.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 84.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock decreased by 11.24% to $22.19. Trading volume for 360 DigiTech's stock is 3.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 107.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
