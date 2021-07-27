 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL) stock increased by 5.31% to $19.29 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million.
  • Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) shares increased by 4.93% to $9.08. The company's market cap stands at $160.9 million.
  • Esquire Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESQ) stock rose 4.69% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $22.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.
  • Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) shares rose 4.5% to $25.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock declined by 14.53% to $3.81 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Jiayin Gr's stock is 171.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.9 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock declined by 14.46% to $4.33. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 588.2K shares, making up 68.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock declined by 13.68% to $99.65. Trading volume for Futu Holdings's stock is 11.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 233.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 billion.
  • Dragon Victory (NASDAQ:LYL) shares decreased by 12.8% to $1.3. The current volume of 231.3K shares is 46.15% of Dragon Victory's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares decreased by 12.0% to $14.68. Trading volume for UP Fintech Holding's stock is 7.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 84.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock decreased by 11.24% to $22.19. Trading volume for 360 DigiTech's stock is 3.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 107.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (FUTU + ESQ)

44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Futu Holdings
34 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Analyzing Futu Holdings's Unusual Options Activity
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
40 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com