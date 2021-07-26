 Skip to main content

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Gainers

  • SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares increased by 43.32% to $2.48 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 109.3 million, which is 82490.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.7 million.
  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares rose 11.17% to $9.65. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 68.33% of The9's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $156.6 million.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stock moved upwards by 8.21% to $3.95. As of 12:30 EST, Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 117.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $298.2 million.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock increased by 7.97% to $39.94. As of 12:30 EST, AMC Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 70.0 million, which is 40.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 billion.
  • MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares increased by 6.17% to $5.86. The current volume of 141.8K shares is 6.19% of MediaCo Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.
  • AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares increased by 5.93% to $2.38. AirNet Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 104.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 81.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • iHuman (NYSE:IH) stock fell 17.76% to $6.79 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 113.1K shares is 215.09% of iHuman's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.8 million.
  • iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock declined by 11.36% to $6.56. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 685.7K shares, making up 151.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $612.5 million.
  • Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock fell 10.74% to $1.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 307.6K, which is 84.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $152.5 million.
  • NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) shares decreased by 10.19% to $92.99. The current volume of 3.5 million shares is 177.42% of NetEase's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $62.3 billion.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock declined by 8.51% to $87.11. As of 12:30 EST, Bilibili's stock is trading at a volume of 8.4 million, which is 197.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 billion.
  • Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares declined by 8.33% to $3.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 348.3K, which is 7.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.

 

 

 

