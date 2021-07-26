12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares moved upwards by 35.69% to $5.74 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Bit Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 27.7 million, which is 1244.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.4 million.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock rose 22.24% to $659.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 129.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 20.78% to $33.94. Riot Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 12.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 91.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) stock rose 17.39% to $10.47. The company's market cap stands at $69.1 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock rose 16.98% to $28.82. The current volume of 10.1 million shares is 74.2% of Marathon Digital Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares rose 14.39% to $7.07. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.0 million shares, making up 643.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.2 million.
Losers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares fell 13.3% to $7.24 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 151.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares fell 11.84% to $57.02. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 215.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares fell 10.88% to $0.72. Trading volume for Borqs Technologies's stock is 9.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.3 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock declined by 9.55% to $5.52. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 22.34% of Aehr Test Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $130.2 million.
- Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) shares declined by 8.88% to $15.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 189.7K shares, making up 54.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $938.2 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares decreased by 7.93% to $3.37. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 372.3K shares, making up 119.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
