 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares moved upwards by 35.69% to $5.74 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Bit Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 27.7 million, which is 1244.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.4 million.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock rose 22.24% to $659.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 129.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 20.78% to $33.94. Riot Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 12.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 91.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) stock rose 17.39% to $10.47. The company's market cap stands at $69.1 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock rose 16.98% to $28.82. The current volume of 10.1 million shares is 74.2% of Marathon Digital Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares rose 14.39% to $7.07. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.0 million shares, making up 643.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares fell 13.3% to $7.24 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 151.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares fell 11.84% to $57.02. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 215.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares fell 10.88% to $0.72. Trading volume for Borqs Technologies's stock is 9.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.3 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock declined by 9.55% to $5.52. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 22.34% of Aehr Test Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $130.2 million.
  • Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) shares declined by 8.88% to $15.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 189.7K shares, making up 54.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $938.2 million.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares decreased by 7.93% to $3.37. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 372.3K shares, making up 119.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AEHR + BRQS)

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Borqs Forms JV To Develop $110M 5G Industrial Park in Huzhou
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Could This Stock Go From $6 To $100 In 2-3 Years? This Trader Says Yes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com