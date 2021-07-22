12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) stock rose 13.74% to $535.0 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Domino's Pizza's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 221.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares moved upwards by 10.53% to $2.87. Trading volume for Zovio's stock is 293.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 90.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares rose 9.29% to $17.75. Trading volume for LMP Automotive Holdings's stock is 159.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 225.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.0 million.
- RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $5.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 107.8K shares, making up 100.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.4 million.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares moved upwards by 6.1% to $4.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $497.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) stock increased by 5.65% to $117.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 291.2K, which is 80.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
Losers
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock declined by 15.6% to $3.41 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Nova Lifestyle's stock is 794.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 102.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) stock fell 13.71% to $11.18. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 876.5K shares, making up 14809.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock decreased by 8.7% to $3.36. The current volume of 3.5 million shares is 25.17% of Vinco Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.3 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares decreased by 8.55% to $9.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.8 million, which is 42.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock decreased by 7.84% to $2.29. Trading volume for 17 Education & Technology's stock is 685.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $442.5 million.
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) stock decreased by 7.73% to $50.56. Kura Sushi USA's stock is trading at a volume of 71.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 117.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $426.1 million.
