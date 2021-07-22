 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) stock rose 13.74% to $535.0 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Domino's Pizza's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 221.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares moved upwards by 10.53% to $2.87. Trading volume for Zovio's stock is 293.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 90.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares rose 9.29% to $17.75. Trading volume for LMP Automotive Holdings's stock is 159.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 225.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.0 million.
  • RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $5.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 107.8K shares, making up 100.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.4 million.
  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares moved upwards by 6.1% to $4.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $497.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) stock increased by 5.65% to $117.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 291.2K, which is 80.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock declined by 15.6% to $3.41 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Nova Lifestyle's stock is 794.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 102.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) stock fell 13.71% to $11.18. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 876.5K shares, making up 14809.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock decreased by 8.7% to $3.36. The current volume of 3.5 million shares is 25.17% of Vinco Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.3 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares decreased by 8.55% to $9.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.8 million, which is 42.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock decreased by 7.84% to $2.29. Trading volume for 17 Education & Technology's stock is 685.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $442.5 million.
  • Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) stock decreased by 7.73% to $50.56. Kura Sushi USA's stock is trading at a volume of 71.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 117.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $426.1 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BEDU + BBIG)

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com