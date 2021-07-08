12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) shares rose 9.37% to $164.41 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 163.3K, which is 103.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares rose 9.1% to $12.1. Golden Nugget Online's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 153.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $944.5 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock rose 8.55% to $5.71. As of 12:30 EST, Express's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million, which is 37.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.5 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock moved upwards by 7.15% to $8.24. As of 12:30 EST, Wah Fu Education Group's stock is trading at a volume of 450.7K, which is 55.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock moved upwards by 6.56% to $6.58. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 182.8K shares, making up 64.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.3 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares increased by 6.26% to $3.52. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 21.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares declined by 28.84% to $48.08 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Newegg Commerce's stock is 10.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 288.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 billion.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock declined by 15.8% to $5.01. As of 12:30 EST, Jiuzi Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 84.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.2 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares decreased by 11.79% to $6.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 113.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.1 million.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares fell 11.76% to $6.18. The current volume of 439.1K shares is 61.32% of BIT Mining's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $345.8 million.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock declined by 9.46% to $6.28. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 44.4 million shares, making up 154.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares declined by 8.77% to $11.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 293.1K, which is 126.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.5 million.
