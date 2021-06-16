12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock moved upwards by 10.73% to $2.27 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, GTT Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 19.8 million, which is 410.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $133.5 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock rose 8.99% to $7.15. Trading volume for SPI Energy's stock is 15.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 2674.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $170.6 million.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock moved upwards by 8.92% to $33.93. As of 12:31 EST, DLocal's stock is trading at a volume of 186.9K, which is 7.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) stock moved upwards by 6.7% to $21.63. The current volume of 962.8K shares is 155.88% of Rambus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares moved upwards by 5.63% to $49.46. Asana's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 150.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion.
- KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) stock rose 5.54% to $23.68. KnowBe4's stock is trading at a volume of 141.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 33.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares fell 11.12% to $8.35 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Wrap Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 459.9K, which is 64.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $316.7 million.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock fell 8.19% to $38.52. Trading volume for Agora's stock is 952.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 80.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock decreased by 6.7% to $33.43. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares, making up 177.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares decreased by 6.69% to $7.4. The current volume of 79.0K shares is 90.46% of RF Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares decreased by 6.67% to $23.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.7 million, which is 140.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock declined by 6.62% to $2.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.4 million, which is 28.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.0 million.
