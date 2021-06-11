12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) shares increased by 27.75% to $3.13 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Iconix Brand Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 1549.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock rose 21.23% to $3.36. Trading volume for Amesite's stock is 35.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 5967.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.0 million.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock increased by 13.82% to $12.52. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 263.6K shares, making up 130.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock increased by 7.57% to $4.97. The current volume of 19.9 million shares is 216.84% of Vinco Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.5 million.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock rose 7.32% to $41.44. Trading volume for XPeng's stock is 11.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 76.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 billion.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock moved upwards by 7.11% to $2.33. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 52.98% of Waitr Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.4 million.
Losers
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock fell 22.78% to $5.15 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Trxade Health's stock is 3.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 101.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares fell 12.61% to $8.3. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 32.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares decreased by 9.79% to $14.56. The current volume of 8.5 million shares is 88.37% of Gaotu Techedu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock fell 9.77% to $10.25. China Online Education Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 157.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 267.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.4 million.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock fell 8.48% to $9.39. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 412.1K shares, making up 82.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $320.2 million.
- RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) stock decreased by 7.46% to $36.09. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 29.1K shares, making up 34.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.4 million.
