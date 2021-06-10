12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) stock rose 13.58% to $15.48 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 5.5 million shares is 156.58% of Embraer's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) shares moved upwards by 8.81% to $16.92. As of 12:30 EST, China Yuchai Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 60.5K, which is 247.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $691.3 million.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares increased by 7.78% to $18.69. Trading volume for HyreCar's stock is 286.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 29.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $380.7 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock increased by 7.08% to $9.52. Trading volume for Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is 167.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 399.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $182.9 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock increased by 6.72% to $1.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.7 million, which is 104.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $173.3 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock rose 6.24% to $9.6. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares, making up 180.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $669.9 million.
Losers
- REV Group (NYSE:REVG) shares fell 15.23% to $16.45 during Thursday's regular session. REV Group's stock is trading at a volume of 724.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 207.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares declined by 13.27% to $9.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 32.8 million, which is 125.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares declined by 12.8% to $2.93. Trading volume for Energous's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 104.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $181.4 million.
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) stock fell 9.33% to $27.13. Hawaiian Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 119.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares decreased by 9.12% to $10.22. Trading volume for Polar Power's stock is 190.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 47.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.7 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock decreased by 8.14% to $4.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 119.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
