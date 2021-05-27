 Skip to main content

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) stock rose 25.58% to $30.78 during Thursday's regular session. Thryv Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 928.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 832.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock moved upwards by 16.18% to $22.73. Trading volume for AMC Entertainment's stock is 285.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 320.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 billion.
  • Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) shares moved upwards by 15.82% to $18.96. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 184.2K shares, making up 155.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $440.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) shares increased by 14.23% to $5.86. The current volume of 820.9K shares is 193.79% of Telecom Argentina's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock rose 14.19% to $3.62. Fangdd Network Group's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 6210.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.0 million.
  • Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares increased by 13.53% to $2.06. Creative Realities's stock is trading at a volume of 844.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 88.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock fell 10.61% to $12.06 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, The9's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 68.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $195.7 million.
  • Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares declined by 9.51% to $6.19. Trading volume for Lizhi's stock is 16.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 399.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.0 million.
  • Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) stock fell 5.96% to $8.53. Dolphin Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 563.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 10.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.
  • Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) stock fell 5.26% to $6.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 18.0K, which is 11.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDIB) shares fell 4.26% to $24.03. Reading Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $524.0 million.
  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock decreased by 4.07% to $2.71. IZEA Worldwide's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.5 million.

 

 

 

