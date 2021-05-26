12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock rose 15.48% to $7.83 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Ondas Holdings's stock is 346.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 89.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $208.8 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares rose 13.79% to $25.74. Marathon Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 15.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 72.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares moved upwards by 13.24% to $21.55. Trading volume for IDEX Biometrics's stock is 545 as of 12:31 EST. This is 26.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock moved upwards by 13.0% to $28.41. As of 12:31 EST, Riot Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 18.8 million, which is 83.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares moved upwards by 12.74% to $9.29. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 60.61% of Bit Digital's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $448.9 million.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares increased by 12.26% to $193.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 5.5 million, which is 284.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) shares fell 6.89% to $10.01 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, CSP's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6K, which is 40.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock declined by 6.43% to $13.76. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 269.5K, which is 57.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $242.3 million.
- Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) stock decreased by 5.9% to $12.38. The current volume of 444.8K shares is 87.92% of Photronics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $784.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares declined by 5.64% to $14.75. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.1 million shares, making up 51.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock fell 5.01% to $8.16. The current volume of 21.3K shares is 205.98% of TSR's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares decreased by 3.35% to $14.46. As of 12:31 EST, Verra Mobility's stock is trading at a volume of 454.2K, which is 55.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
