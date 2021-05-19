12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock increased by 31.87% to $5.0 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 51.3 million, which is 2218.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
- Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) stock moved upwards by 15.61% to $5.29. Taitron Components's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1097.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares moved upwards by 13.26% to $3.73. Trading volume for PaySign's stock is 290.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 90.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.2 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock increased by 12.8% to $2.4. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 752.6K shares, making up 201.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.6 million.
- Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares moved upwards by 7.94% to $6.66. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 107.7K shares, making up 177.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock moved upwards by 6.64% to $1.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 32.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.3 million.
Losers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares fell 16.96% to $9.01 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.4 million, which is 154.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $435.3 million.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) stock decreased by 10.65% to $57.19. As of 12:30 EST, Sprout Social's stock is trading at a volume of 597.9K, which is 98.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares fell 10.44% to $4.89. The current volume of 576.4K shares is 18.45% of Taoping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock declined by 9.51% to $23.13. The current volume of 27.3 million shares is 108.0% of Riot Blockchain's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares decreased by 9.49% to $20.81. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.5 million shares, making up 99.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) stock decreased by 9.15% to $5.32. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 89.6K shares, making up 385.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
