12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares rose 20.52% to $4.17 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Foresight Autonomous's stock is trading at a volume of 5.6 million, which is 156.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $268.7 million.
- Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) shares increased by 18.25% to $148.23. The current volume of 542.7K shares is 168.08% of Dillard's's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) stock increased by 16.93% to $90.79. Trading volume for Children's Place's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 331.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock increased by 14.7% to $3.71. Trading volume for Express's stock is 7.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 55.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $245.4 million.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock moved upwards by 10.91% to $8.13. The current volume of 8.4 million shares is 98.32% of Lordstown Motors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares increased by 9.12% to $13.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 447.0K, which is 61.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $683.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares decreased by 9.88% to $12.82 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for BIT Mining's stock is 96.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 62.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock declined by 9.84% to $10.82. The current volume of 108.8K shares is 59.98% of Renren's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $255.1 million.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares decreased by 9.02% to $30.78. As of 12:30 EST, PubMatic's stock is trading at a volume of 430.1K, which is 61.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) shares decreased by 7.5% to $33.7. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares, making up 57.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares decreased by 7.4% to $11.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 128.8K, which is 25.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.5 million.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock decreased by 6.73% to $2.22. The current volume of 35.0K shares is 34.16% of Amesite's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.
