12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) stock moved upwards by 14.05% to $6.49 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Comstock Holding Co's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1034.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares moved upwards by 14.03% to $7.98. The current volume of 647.2K shares is 36.4% of Moxian's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $154.8 million.
- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) stock increased by 11.42% to $28.87. Trading volume for Liquidity Services's stock is 780.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 197.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $968.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares rose 11.36% to $11.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 425.5K, which is 207.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- MEDIROM Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) stock increased by 8.74% to $9.6. MEDIROM Healthcare's stock is trading at a volume of 41.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 132.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) shares increased by 8.24% to $9.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 160.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $413.4 million.
Losers
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock declined by 22.61% to $0.77 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for China XD Plastics Co's stock is 961.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 260.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million.
- Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) stock declined by 14.94% to $42.67. As of 12:30 EST, Revolve Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 132.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock declined by 10.32% to $41.46. As of 12:30 EST, PLBY Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 48.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares fell 10.11% to $14.77. The RealReal's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 157.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares declined by 9.72% to $6.69. Trading volume for Potbelly's stock is 118.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) stock decreased by 9.52% to $38.67. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 255.8K shares, making up 53.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
