12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock moved upwards by 97.63% to $10.87 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 83.2 million, which is 9254.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares rose 19.66% to $25.98. As of 12:30 EST, Avid Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 320.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares moved upwards by 19.5% to $3.37. As of 12:30 EST, Summit Wireless's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 798.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.
- Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares increased by 14.39% to $4.88. Trading volume for Taitron Components's stock is 662.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 526.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares rose 14.31% to $6.78. As of 12:30 EST, QuickLogic's stock is trading at a volume of 835.8K, which is 175.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.4 million.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock rose 10.7% to $4.24. As of 12:30 EST, Infobird Co's stock is trading at a volume of 16.6 million, which is 936.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock fell 25.37% to $43.34 during Thursday's regular session. Fastly's stock is trading at a volume of 20.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 463.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares declined by 17.96% to $27.92. Aviat Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 830.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 263.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $311.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares declined by 14.09% to $81.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 242.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) stock decreased by 13.65% to $25.63. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 275.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares decreased by 13.29% to $1.05. The current volume of 638.4K shares is 90.92% of My Size's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock decreased by 12.33% to $69.28. The current volume of 4.5 million shares is 97.67% of Cloudflare's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
