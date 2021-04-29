12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock increased by 19.7% to $8.78 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 856.1K shares is 535.89% of Jakks Pacific's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares moved upwards by 17.04% to $29.04. 1-800-Flowers.com's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 201.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- MEDIROM Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) stock moved upwards by 15.08% to $10.3. As of 12:32 EST, MEDIROM Healthcare's stock is trading at a volume of 71.9K, which is 193.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock rose 11.47% to $1.86. Trading volume for Meten EdtechX Education's stock is 92.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 1631.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares moved upwards by 8.37% to $76.74. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares, making up 304.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) shares rose 8.19% to $103.67. As of 12:32 EST, Meritage Homes's stock is trading at a volume of 554.0K, which is 119.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) stock fell 11.29% to $55.28 during Thursday's regular session. eBay's stock is trading at a volume of 20.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 290.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock declined by 10.96% to $144.66. As of 12:32 EST, DoorDash's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 72.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 billion.
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock declined by 10.06% to $11.18. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 143.1 million shares, making up 209.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares fell 9.43% to $12.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 823.8K, which is 42.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $242.2 million.
- Unifi (NYSE:UFI) shares declined by 9.41% to $26.0. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.7K shares, making up 34.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $480.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares decreased by 8.38% to $2.08. The current volume of 471.7K shares is 12.9% of LAIX's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $102.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
