12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares moved upwards by 16.54% to $18.1 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Intrusion's stock is 272.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 78.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $318.8 million.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) stock rose 14.55% to $9.68. As of 12:31 EST, Intellicheck's stock is trading at a volume of 539.1K, which is 216.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.9 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares rose 14.15% to $41.21. As of 12:31 EST, UTime's stock is trading at a volume of 61.0K, which is 5.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) stock rose 13.47% to $6.31. The current volume of 451.9K shares is 39.02% of AmpliTech Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $58.9 million.
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) shares increased by 12.25% to $7.6. Trading volume for Iteris's stock is 628.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 205.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $316.4 million.
- Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) stock increased by 8.98% to $40.03. Clearfield's stock is trading at a volume of 285.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 177.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) stock fell 7.28% to $9.5 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.5K shares, making up 18.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
- Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares decreased by 6.43% to $7.28. As of 12:31 EST, Key Tronic's stock is trading at a volume of 39.0K, which is 56.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.3 million.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock decreased by 5.36% to $10.07. Trading volume for Siyata Mobile's stock is 5.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 13.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock fell 4.04% to $57.39. As of 12:31 EST, Agora's stock is trading at a volume of 343.4K, which is 20.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion.
- QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) stock fell 3.85% to $50.0. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2K shares, making up 171.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares fell 3.75% to $2.39. Trading volume for Evolving Systems's stock is 98.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 16.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.
