12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock moved upwards by 244.39% to $7.37 during Monday's regular session. Support.com's stock is trading at a volume of 197.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 127244.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.8 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock moved upwards by 19.09% to $3.68. Trading volume for Bridgeline Digital's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 493.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares increased by 16.07% to $1.81. As of 12:32 EST, Borqs Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 14.0 million, which is 124.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock increased by 15.26% to $8.91. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares, making up 364.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.5 million.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares moved upwards by 13.35% to $14.92. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 108.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock moved upwards by 10.1% to $3.1. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares, making up 88.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.8 million.
Losers
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares declined by 15.61% to $6.22 during Monday's regular session. Integrated Media's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 347.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares decreased by 13.17% to $1.95. The current volume of 6.8 million shares is 108.31% of SuperCom's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares decreased by 10.0% to $4.37. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 382.3K, which is 8.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) stock decreased by 8.69% to $57.75. MACOM Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 234.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
- Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares decreased by 8.56% to $8.23. Trading volume for Priority Tech Holdings's stock is 15.2K as of 12:32 EST. This is 18.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $555.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock decreased by 7.39% to $56.17. Trading volume for Riot Blockchain's stock is 8.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 26.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
